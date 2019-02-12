Norwich chef Roger Hickman banned from driving after speeding on A11 at 100mph

Chef Roger Hickman. Picture: Newman Associates Archant

A renowned Norwich chef has been banned from driving after he admitted driving at 100mph on the A11.

Roger Hickman, who runs his restaurant on Upper St Giles in Norwich - the city’s only AA 3 Rosette establishment - was caught speeding on the A11, which has a 70mph limit.

Hickman, 44, of Recreation Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the offence at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (February 25).

He apologised to the court for speeding but said he was late.

He said: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry it happened.

“I was just busy, running my life, running around - not enough time to do things. I was late.”

He said he had been “running around trying to pinch five minutes here and there” but vowed “it won’t happen again”.

The court heard Hickman was caught speeding at 8.25am on June 25 last year in his Audi car by police who had filmed him driving at that speed for half-a-mile.

The matter had been listed today to consider whether there were any mitigating circumstances, including exceptional hardship, for not ordering disqualification.

Giving evidence Hickman told Matthew Edwards, his solicitor, that he ran the Roger Hickman restaurant in Norwich, a fine dining location, which he said was “regarded quite highly” and had three AA rosettes.

Hickman, who already has nine penalty points on his licence, said he had “worked really hard in my life to have this restaurant”.

He said he needed to drive around most days to “get things from suppliers”, go to cash and carry.

Hickman, who also needed his car to transport one of his children to school and help the other one who is at university, was asked if he could manage by public transport.

He replied: “No.”

Hickman, who also described how he “wanted to do things for the community and give things back to the community”, through charity work, said 12 people worked at his restaurant.

He said it would be “devastating” if he were to lose his licence and would “impact on what I do for my living”.

He said not being able to do his job could also result in him having to lay people off.

Hickman told the court how he takes his 16-year-old son to college in Wymondham and picks up another son from university in London.

He said he remortgaged to help his brother who runs the family farm in Leeds but might have to ask for some money back if he was banned from driving.

Hickman said he was separating from his wife and described his mental health as “not good” with him having to take anti-depressants.

Hickman was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

He was also fined £415, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

In October 2017 we reported how Hickman announced a half a million pound investment to create a private dining room and second kitchen at his restaurant, increasing capacity by 50pc.

Hickman bought the freehold to the ground floor of the building, where he was once head chef at the Michelin-starred Adlards, in 2012.

Now he has purchased the remaining two floors from former owners MJB, allowing him to grow the business.

Roger Hickman’s Restaurant was first given the prestigious 3 AA Rosette award in 2012, and has retained it ever since – the only restaurant in Norwich to boast the accolade.

In September 2017 Hickman’s was announced as the highest-rated Norfolk restaurant in the annual SquareMeal Best UK Restaurant survey, as well as receiving a prestigious ‘Notable Wine List’ award from the AA for the variety and quality of its wine list, for the third year in a row.