Man charged for attempting to steal from city charity shop and staff abuse

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:37 AM June 19, 2022
A man has been arrested after attempting to steal an item from a charity shop in London Street, Norwich

A man has been charged after he attempted to steal from a Norwich charity shop and abused the staff.

The incident happened on Friday (June 17) at around 12.45pm in London Street and he was then located by the Norwich East Neighbourhood Team who were on foot patrol in the city centre.

He was taken into custody and has since been charged with attempted theft and a section five public order offence, which relates to harassment, alarm or distress.

The man is due in court in July.

