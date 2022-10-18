Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City cars damaged after being covered in paint stripper

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:59 AM October 18, 2022
xxx_whistlefishcourt_norwich_oct22

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two cars were damaged after they had paint stripper poured on them in Norwich.

The incident happened in Whistlefish Court in Earlham on Sunday, October 2, at about 11.50pm.

Two cars, a Kia Sportage and a Kia Picanto, had paint stripper poured over them, causing extensive damage.

Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They are keen to identify the man pictured, who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information concerning the incident is asked to contact PC Tony Dyer at Earlham police station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/76573/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

