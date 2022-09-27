Kind-hearted man replacing tools stolen from youth charity

Sprowston businessman, Shayne Stork, is helping the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) replace tools which were stolen - Credit: SYEP / Shayne Stork

A city businessman is replacing over a thousand pounds worth of tools which were stolen from a charity's storage facility.

Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) had £1,200 worth of building equipment stolen from one of its storage containers over a week ago.

The theft left the organisation's plan to develop an acre of land in Church Lane in limbo.

However Shayne Stork, who lives in Sprowston, stepped in to help.

The 47-year-old, owner of Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services, said: "After seeing the story in the Evening News I wanted to help.

Shayne Stork, who owns Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services, in Sprowston - Credit: Shayne Stork

"It's frustrating when you see groups like SYEP try and create something for the community and it's then taken away by someone.

"They're trying to do good in the area.

"I love Sprowston and supporting people there so I was more than happy to help.

"I wanted to get in touch and try to help SYEP back on track.

"I'm going to buy all new tools and help with security at the site as well.

"Hopefully that will either be installing CCTV, or better locks, depending on the cost of replacing all the tools."

The storage container which was broken into in Church Lane - Credit: SYEP

Police are investigating the theft saying: "Suspect(s) targeted the urban adventure garden in Church Lane in Sprowston between 3pm on Thursday 15 September and 11am on Saturday 17 September.

"A padlock on the front gate was cut off before a security container was broken into where tools, a generator and a transformer were stolen.

"Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Op Solve team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72594/22."

Clare Lincoln, lead youth worker at SYEP, said she has "had a great response from people".

"It's amazing that Mr Stork is willing to help us," Ms Lincoln continued.

Clare Lincoln, charity lead at Sprowston Youth Engagement, in The Annexe, NR7. - Credit: Clare Lincoln

"It makes you realise that there's still nice people about.

"We even had someone else donate a generator to us recently.

"It sounds silly but it restores your faith in humanity a bit more.

"People understand what we're trying to do.

"It's been great to see how supportive people, and the Sprowston community, has come together to help us."