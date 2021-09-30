Norwich burglar likely to admit more offences
- Credit: Archant
A burglar who was due to be sentenced for a raid on a Norwich home has had his case adjourned as he looks to admit further offences.
Daryl Atkins, 25, previously admitted burglary of a property in Norgate Road, off Pettus Road in the city, on June 5 this year.
Atkins, of Clarkson Road, Norwich, had also admitted possession of a bladed article in Gertrude Road, Norwich on May 29 this year.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 30) to be sentenced for both matters.
But the sentencing hearing was adjourned after it emerged Atkins was prepared to admit further offences.
Rob Pollington, representing Atkins, said his client had "at least one additional offence" he wanted to be taken into consideration ahead of him being sentenced.
The sentence hearing was adjourned until November 17.
