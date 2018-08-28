Search

Michael Kors watches stolen in Norwich burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:55 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 17 December 2018

Woodcock Road in Norwich where a property was burgled. Picture Archant.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich.

It happened between 7.15am and 8am on Thursday, December 13, when suspect(s) entered an unlocked property in Woodcock Road and stole a necklace, a man’s Tissot watch and a woman’s Michael Kors watch.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Roland Philpin at Bethel Street police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

