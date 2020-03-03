Search

'What was the point?' Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:59 03 March 2020

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Customers who were conned by a rogue builder have spoken out after being told they will not receive any compensation.

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise BradleyPaul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

John Miller, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, was jailed for four years last March for swindling £220,000 from eight customers for work he never completed.

His victims used their life savings and had to take out bank loans to undo Miller's damage.

They suffered from sleep deprivation and severe stress, while Miller enjoyed luxury holidays to Las Vegas, Greece, Tenerife and New York.

Less than a year into his sentence, the 47-year old has also been let out on day release.

But his customers have been told by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards that financial investigators could find no assets belonging to Miller meaning he must only pay back £1.

How John Miller left one of the building jobs. Photo: SubmittedHow John Miller left one of the building jobs. Photo: Submitted

Nick Chudasama, who hired Miller for an extension at his home in Dussindale, said: "I am so angry. What was the point of going through all this?"

Paul Pearson hired Miller to build an extension at his elderly in-laws home, in Earlham, in March 2015.

He paid the builder £40,000, but Miller left the build with missing roof tiles and no toilet or electrics.

Businessman Nick Chudasama is one of eight customers of John Miller who will not get any money back. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBusinessman Nick Chudasama is one of eight customers of John Miller who will not get any money back. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mr Pearson, 51, said his family would be feeling the effects for years after taking out loans to finish the work.

"We were not holding our breath about getting money back. He has been clever enough to rip off eight families, so he is not going to have the money sitting anywhere in his name."

A third customer, who did not wish to be named, said: "We never expected to get anything because it was so long between the charges and going to court so anyone can get rid of assets."

Miller owns a house in Costessey, but businesses and people owed money have already put a series of charges on the property, meaning he would have to pay them back if he sells the home.

How John Miller left one of the building jobs. Photo: SubmittedHow John Miller left one of the building jobs. Photo: Submitted

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said Miller could also have to pay people back if he ever came into money.

Court judgements taken out against Miller by people he owes money show he has been in financial difficulties for years. Eight people owed money by him have judgements, dating from April 2014 to April 2019, for a total of £65,000.

