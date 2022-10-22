Generous donors rush to aid of university society after theft
- Credit: Steph Pardoe / UEA Games Society
The gaming community has rallied around the Univesity of East Anglia's (UEA) board game society to help them restock after their collection was nabbed.
Earlier in the month more than £1,000 worth of board games were stolen from the UEA's game society.
But groups and individuals have donated droves of games to get them back up to speed.
Ian Sutton is a member of the Norwich Board Game group, which run games out of St Andrews Brewhouse, and donated around 40 board games on October 20.
He said: "It was lovely to do something to help.
"We have had members donating games from their own collections.
"There's a lovely sense of community within the hobby."
The UEA society had previously been raising concerns over a broken lock on their cupboard for more than three years.
Jennifer Caitens-Smith, committee member for UEA Games Society, said: "The response from the games community has been absolutely incredible.
"I didn’t realise what happened would have this much of an impact on people but it’s been really nice.
"Everyone has really rallied behind us."