Generous donors rush to aid of university society after theft

A board game society at the UEA has had a number of donations come in from gaming groups after some of their stock was stolen - Credit: Steph Pardoe / UEA Games Society

The gaming community has rallied around the Univesity of East Anglia's (UEA) board game society to help them restock after their collection was nabbed.

Earlier in the month more than £1,000 worth of board games were stolen from the UEA's game society.

But groups and individuals have donated droves of games to get them back up to speed.

Ian Sutton is a member of the Norwich Board Game group, which run games out of St Andrews Brewhouse, and donated around 40 board games on October 20.

Games at the UEA Games Society similar to those which have been stolen - Credit: Steph Pardoe

He said: "It was lovely to do something to help.

"We have had members donating games from their own collections.

"There's a lovely sense of community within the hobby."

Toby and Jenni of UEA Games Society who have seen more than £1,000 worth of table top games stolen - Credit: UEA Games Society

The UEA society had previously been raising concerns over a broken lock on their cupboard for more than three years.

Jennifer Caitens-Smith, committee member for UEA Games Society, said: "The response from the games community has been absolutely incredible.

"I didn’t realise what happened would have this much of an impact on people but it’s been really nice.

"Everyone has really rallied behind us."