Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No arrests as hunt continues for three knifemen who invaded children’s birthday party

24 January, 2019 - 13:57
Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

No arrests have yet been made in the hunt for three knifemen who burst into a children’s birthday party demanding drugs.

Inspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk ConstabularyInspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk Constabulary

Two weeks after the home invasion on Hunter Road in Catton Grove, detectives are continuing the hunt for three men who evaded capture.

The family had “just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles” at their son’s tenth birthday party when the men forced their way through their back door around 6.50pm on Friday, January 11.

Four children were sitting on the sofa at the home on Hunter Road, eating cake at the time.

The men had demanded cannabis and cash from the unsuspecting couple, while brandishing blades with their faces covered by masks.

The men were saying ‘where is the weed, where is the money’, the couple said.

“I just said ‘what are you on about, there’s nothing here’,” the father said.

The trio are described as black, two were around 6ft tall with one shorter - around 5’5”.

One was carrying a knife with a black, serrated blade.

“They did seem unsure of themselves,” said the father, 55. “It was all over in seconds. I was just on automatic really and thinking about it now how lucky we all were that nobody got stabbed or hurt.”

The victims were “shaken” but uninjured, but the woman’s mobile phone - an Alcatel U5 - was stolen in the attack.

It has voice recordings of her late mother on it, and the couple are hoping for its return.

It has a cracked screen and a ‘pop-socket’ on the back.

A manhunt was launched as police “flooded” the area after the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Graham Dalton of Norfolk Police said the men may have targeted the wrong house.

Police believe they are linked to county lines drug dealing.

“We did flood the area to try to look for the suspects but unfortunately we didn’t manage to locate them. We have enquiries ongoing locally, including CCTV.”

Insp Dalton said the incident must have been “very distressing” for those involved, and moved to reassure victims and those living nearby that officers were doing “everything we can to find the offenders quickly”.

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively information can be left with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rangers and Canaries would need to make ‘extraordinary bid’ for winger

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Mousehold heath Photo: Saurabh Prabhu

More businesses formed than ever before despite Brexit, data shows

More new businesses were established in Norfolk during 2018 than in any previous year. Picture: Getty

No arrests as hunt continues for three knifemen who invaded children’s birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists