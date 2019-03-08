Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested over betting shop knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:26 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 15 June 2019

Police appealed for information to identify this man in connection to betting shop robbery. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police appealed for information to identify this man in connection to betting shop robbery. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police have arrested a man over an armed robbery at a Norwich betting shop.

The 26-year-old from Ipswich was arrested on June 12 in connection with a number of offences in both Norfolk and Suffolk.

They include two robberies at betting shops one of which occurred at Betfred on London Street in Norwich on July 1 last year, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

He was also arrested in connection with a robbery at Ladbrokes on Nacton Road in Ipswich on October 14 last year and two burglaries in which vehicles were stolen.

Overnight on April 4 and 5 three vehicles were stolen from Simon Shields Cars in Great Bricett, Suffolk, while on May 27 a home burglary at Howards Close in Gislingham, near Eye, saw two vehicles stolen.

The Ipswich man arrested has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Earlier this year Norfolk police issued a fresh appeal in connection with Norwich Betfred robbery and released CCTV footage that was broadcast on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow.

In the original appeal for information police said: "The incident happened at about 9.45pm when a man entered the shop and threatened two members of staff with a knife. The suspect demanded money and got away with cash."

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Former Bayern Munich target touted with Canaries

Daniel Farke is being linked with a swoop on French football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Former Bayern Munich target touted with Canaries

Daniel Farke is being linked with a swoop on French football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man arrested over betting shop knifepoint robbery

Police appealed for information to identify this man in connection to betting shop robbery. Picture: Norfolk Police

Prostitute or police officer? We join operation to crackdown on sex work

Police give a sex worker an official warning for soliciting on St Matthews Road, Norwich, as part of an operation Bunwell patrol. Photo: Bethany Wales

Teenage pregnancy rates on the rise in Norfolk

Stock photo of a teenager with a pregnancy test. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside this near derelict house for sale for more than half a million

The house on Ipswich Road, Norwich, for sale at auction for a guide price of £550,000. Pic: Auction House.

Road to close for four weeks for playground revamp

From Monday June 17, the road next to Florence Carter Memorial park inDrayton will be closed for four weeks. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists