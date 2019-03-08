Man arrested over betting shop knifepoint robbery

Police have arrested a man over an armed robbery at a Norwich betting shop.

The 26-year-old from Ipswich was arrested on June 12 in connection with a number of offences in both Norfolk and Suffolk.

They include two robberies at betting shops one of which occurred at Betfred on London Street in Norwich on July 1 last year, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

He was also arrested in connection with a robbery at Ladbrokes on Nacton Road in Ipswich on October 14 last year and two burglaries in which vehicles were stolen.

Overnight on April 4 and 5 three vehicles were stolen from Simon Shields Cars in Great Bricett, Suffolk, while on May 27 a home burglary at Howards Close in Gislingham, near Eye, saw two vehicles stolen.

The Ipswich man arrested has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Earlier this year Norfolk police issued a fresh appeal in connection with Norwich Betfred robbery and released CCTV footage that was broadcast on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow.

In the original appeal for information police said: "The incident happened at about 9.45pm when a man entered the shop and threatened two members of staff with a knife. The suspect demanded money and got away with cash."

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.