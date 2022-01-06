Search is on for posh cat feared nabbed in city suburb

Benji the Bengal cat has been missing from his family home since October 3 2021 - Credit: Drew Colville

A Norwich family is desperate to find their beloved Bengal cat which "vanished into thin air" three months ago - prompting fears the premium pet has been nicked.

The owners of the New Costessey cat fear foul play after missing posters were torn down or the animal's face ripped out of the paper.

Sandra Colville and her son Drew last saw their adored pet Benji on the evening of October 2, before watching him leave via the home camera in the early hours of October 3.

Benji is very loved by his family, they love to spoil him. - Credit: Drew Colville

Sandra said: "The night before he went missing, he came in and was his usual self.

“He is a very loving cat, we treat him like a child, spoiling him rotten.”

But there has been no sight of Benji since, with the family searching for him daily armed with treats aimed to entice him.

Sandra and Drew have many people keeping their eyes peeled for their boy, including their Avon representative. - Credit: Drew Colville

They have even enlisted the help of local vets and councils in a bid to track him down - all to no avail.

But now they suspect the premium breed pussycat might have been swiped.

Sandra said: “Everyone keeps telling me that someone has taken him, it’s all too suspicious. I'm hoping that with the number of people out looking we'll be able to bring him home.

"Before he went missing he also used to come back without his collar. It happened about ten times.

"We even sent him out with a collar that had a tracker in it, but that only took 24 hours before it was taken off.”

Benji has been missing for three months and his posters has been torn down, following over ten collars being removed. - Credit: Drew Colville

Her fears worsened when waterproof posters put up to attempt to find Benji were ripped down or defaced.

“I go through reels and reels of tap, they are in waterproof sleeves and then I wind tape round lampposts so they don’t blow away, someone is ripping these posters down," Sandra said.

She added: “If you do have our Benji or you know his whereabouts, please bring him back, he’s not yours, and he comes from a loving family who misses him.

“There are lots of cats that get abandoned, so if you are that desperate go to a sanctuary and adopt one, don’t just take someone else's.”

But Sooty is back!

Another city pet, Sooty, disappeared from care home Thomas Tawell House in NR3 on Wednesday December 29 after she escaped through an open door.

The residents sent pleas to the community in the hope that someone could find her and bring her home.

Sooty is three years old and is an indoor cat so the staff and people who live at the home were very concerned when they were unable to find her.

The home is for people who are visually impaired so Sooty is of great importance for residents' wellbeing and many love having Sooty visit their rooms while she is exploring.

Sooty was homed in Thomas Tawell House to promote wellbeing, and now she can continue to do just that on her return home. - Credit: Thomas Torwell House

At the time one resident, Phyllis Seaman, 92, said: “We miss her, it’s as simple as that. She is one of the gang now.”

But thankfully the much-loved pet has now returned home.

Staff and people living at the home said she is in good shape and seems none the worse after her adventure.