Burnt-out microwave among piles of litter dumped at beauty spot

More litter strewn across city beauty spots has ruined the nature walks folk go on and could put wildlife in danger. - Credit: Marie Bunting

An idyllic countryside spot next to the River Wensum has been ruined by littering louts dumping piles of rubbish.

The area, where the River Tud meets the Wensum, is home to lush greenery and various wildlife.

But it has become a hotspot for yobs fly-tipping their rubbish with concerned locals claiming it is ruining the picturesque views.

A burnt-out microwave was one of the items left to litter the area. - Credit: Marie Bunting

Marie Bunting, 46, from Old Costessey, regularly walks around the area with her partner.

The tax assistant for Aviva said: "It's a lovely place to take nice walks.

"There's lots of nature around to see.

Among the litter was a Beryl scooter, food waste, and a microwave. - Credit: Marie Bunting

"It's a great beauty spot where people can go out for a little bit of exercise.

"However I went there last week, on July 27, and there was litter scattered everywhere - by the bank and in the river.

"I was really upset to see just how much there was."

Marie Bunting, 46, from Old Costessey. - Credit: Marie Bunting

Among the debris strewn in the area were plastic bottles, food packaging, a Beryl scooter and a microwave which had been stuffed with waste and set on fire.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Our teams work hard to help keep Norwich clean but we need everyone else to play their part too – making sure they put their rubbish in the bins provided or by taking it home.

"A review of our approach to fly-tipping is currently underway which has been informed by results from our resident survey and aims to make sure we are addressing this issue in the most effective way.

Some of the litter made its way into the river. - Credit: Marie Bunting

"We are sorry to see parts of the city affected by fly-tipping and litter and we would urge anyone who comes across similar issues to report them to us, using our online form at www.norwich.gov.uk/report."

Marie said she was "shocked and disappointed" after seeing the litter and is worried about the imopact it could have on animals.

She added: "The litter not only ruins the area for people but more importantly the wildlife.

The area, where the river Tud meets the river Wensum, is home to lush greenery and various wildlife. - Credit: Marie Bunting

"Who knows what could get stuck or caught in it.

"It's becoming a serious problem.

"I don't mind people visiting the spot but they just need to be mindful and respectful as well.

"It's so disheartening to see."