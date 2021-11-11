'So degrading': City barber targeted by burglars in dead of night

Two hard working barbers feel their salon has been "degraded" after it was targeted by burglars who stole £3,000 in equipment.

Camden Blackett arrived to work at Rival, in Ber Street, on October 28 to find the site in disarray.

Mr Blackett immediately noticed items from his and owner Sanger Saed's - who opened the shop 18 months ago - stations missing.

He said: "It just feels so degrading. It wouldn't matter if it was £10 worth of stuff or a million - it's the fact that someone thinks it's okay to break in here and take the stuff we've worked so hard for.

"I've only been self employed for about nine months and Sanger has been working towards opening this shop for years.

You may also want to watch:

"About £250 worth of my stuff was nicked and about £2,500 of Sanger's items were taken."

Mr Blackett, who lives in Great Yarmouth, added: "Sanger has worked towards opening his own place for years. It's so disheartening to see someone you look up to and aspire to be have it taken away in a heartbeat.

"Because of the theft we've had to pause plans to expand. We were going to have another couple of chairs put in but because we've got to replace the equipment those plans have got to be put on hold."

Luckily regulars are already helping the pair get back on their feet and have handed over hundreds of pounds worth of clippers and trimmers.

And Mr Blackett is also trying to help his boss out by raising cash through a Go Fund Me - it can be found by searching for 'Sanger' on the site.

He said: "We work long and hard hours to try and build this place up and someone's tried to take that away.

"We're determined that this won't be a set back but a bounce back."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "We received a report following a burglary in Norwich.

"The incident happened overnight between 22 October and 23 October 2021 when a business premise in Ber Street was broken into. Unknown suspect(s) stole approximately £2,000 worth of equipment. Enquiries are ongoing."