Norwich community centre damaged in arson attack

Published: 10:23 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM September 17, 2021

Cadge Road Community Centre was burned in an arson attack on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Google

Police are investigating after a Norwich community centre was damaged in an arson attack.

The attack, which happened between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, September 5, saw suspects set fire to plastic crates which were placed in the doorway of Cadge Road Community Centre, in the city's Earlham area.

The arson left the door and roof of the community centre singed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/66021/21, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



