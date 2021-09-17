News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Norwich community centre damaged in arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:23 AM September 17, 2021    Updated: 10:40 AM September 17, 2021
Cadge Road Community Centre in Norwich was burned in an arson attack on Sunday, September 5.

Cadge Road Community Centre was burned in an arson attack on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Google

Police are investigating after a Norwich community centre was damaged in an arson attack.

The attack, which happened between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, September 5, saw suspects set fire to plastic crates which were placed in the doorway of Cadge Road Community Centre, in the city's Earlham area.

The arson left the door and roof of the community centre singed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/66021/21, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


You may also want to watch:

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Archant

Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Sam Avery at the disused St Peter Parmentergate church in King Street, where he is moving his Drug S

At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon