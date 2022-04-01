Two Norwich activists arrested for blocking fuel distribution centre

Navigator Fuel Distribution Centre in West Thurrock, Essex, where the protestors were arrested - Credit: Google

Two demonstrators from Norwich have been arrested at environmental protests in Essex.

The pair were among activists from the Just Stop Oil movement who were trying to block access to 10 oil terminals across the country.

The 28-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were part of a group blocking roads at Navigator Fuel Distribution Centre in West Thurrock and at a depot in Purfleet.

Essex Police said it had arrested13 people at three sites.

Six activists were also arrested at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

While at Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire Police said it had arrested 17 people and expected to arrest more once they had been safely removed.

Francis Brewer, a coalition member of Just Stop Oil in Birmingham, said: "We have to stop using oil and that’s why we are demanding no new licences for drilling and exploration of oil in the UK.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, from Essex police, said: "I want to be clear: policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken.

"This is an extremely dangerous situation for the protesters to be in."