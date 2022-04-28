Elderly driver verbally abused during road rage incident

An elderly driver was verbally abused during a road rage incident in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly driver was verbally abused during a road rage incident near Norwich.

It happened on the A146 Loddon Road, at the junction with the B1332 towards Norwich, at lunchtime on Tuesday, April 26.

A member of the public who witnessed the incident phoned the police to report that two men in a silver BMW verbally abused an elderly driver.

Investigations are ongoing.

