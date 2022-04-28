Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Elderly driver verbally abused during road rage incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:51 AM April 28, 2022
An elderly driver was verbally assaulted during a road rage incident in Norwich. 

It happened on the A146 Loddon Road, at the junction with the B1332 towards Norwich, at lunchtime on Tuesday, April 26. 

A member of the public who witnessed the incident phoned the police to report that two men in a silver BMW verbally abused an elderly driver.

Investigations are ongoing. 

