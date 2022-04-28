Elderly driver verbally abused during road rage incident
Published: 10:51 AM April 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An elderly driver was verbally abused during a road rage incident near Norwich.
It happened on the A146 Loddon Road, at the junction with the B1332 towards Norwich, at lunchtime on Tuesday, April 26.
A member of the public who witnessed the incident phoned the police to report that two men in a silver BMW verbally abused an elderly driver.
Investigations are ongoing.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.