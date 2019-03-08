Search

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

PUBLISHED: 08:56 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 13 May 2019

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Archant

A Norwich teenager has been arrested after a man paid Gumtree sellers using fake bank notes.

Three sellers, who had advertised goods on the website, complained to police last week after selling two mobile phones and an Apple watch to a customer on Tuesday.

When they went to use the cash, they realised the £20 notes were fake.

In the first case a man bought a Samsung Galaxy S8 phone for £240.

On Tuesday evening another Gumtree seller, Adelaide Kemp, said a man bought an Apple Watch from her house in Thorpe Marriott for £120.

Then at 8pm a man visited the home of Katherine Keating on Cadge Road, Earlham, and bought an iPhone for £120.

A police spokesman said an 18-year old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of fraud on Friday. He has since been released under investigation while the enquiry continues.

