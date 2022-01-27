News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Warning as households targeted by ‘dodgy workmen’

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:29 PM January 27, 2022
Cold calling

People in Thorpe and Hellesdon are being advised to be vigilant amid reports of a doorstep cold-callers. - Credit: Archant

Households in Norwich are being warned about call callers claiming to be skilled tradesmen. 

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after receiving reports from people living on the Dussindale Estate in Thorpe St Andrew about people knocking on doors claiming to be tree surgeons.

It said people had become concerned about two men in an unmarked van offering to carry out work and a woman walking around looking at the houses and gardens prior to the van arriving.

In a separate incident, police said they had received reports of men cold calling properties in Hellesdon claiming they could see missing roof tiles.

A trading standards spokesman said: “Act with caution, don’t be fooled by appearances such as people in high visibility vests or carrying official looking clipboards.

“Think hard about whether you want the work done. Callers will often start with a heavily rehearsed introduction; the main objective is to initially confuse you into believing that the job needs to be done right now.

“If you are uncomfortable, ask them to leave. If they don’t and you feel threatened or pressured, call the police.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Millie, Louise and Matt with Lucy's Fish and Chips owner Barclay Gray.

Food and Drink

Norwich chippy ranked as one of best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A Eurasian eagle owl spotted in the Unthank Road area of Norwich.

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The living room and dining room of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A new barber's shop has been proposed for Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is county councillor Ian Mackie 

Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon