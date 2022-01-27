Warning as households targeted by ‘dodgy workmen’

People in Thorpe and Hellesdon are being advised to be vigilant amid reports of a doorstep cold-callers. - Credit: Archant

Households in Norwich are being warned about call callers claiming to be skilled tradesmen.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after receiving reports from people living on the Dussindale Estate in Thorpe St Andrew about people knocking on doors claiming to be tree surgeons.

It said people had become concerned about two men in an unmarked van offering to carry out work and a woman walking around looking at the houses and gardens prior to the van arriving.

In a separate incident, police said they had received reports of men cold calling properties in Hellesdon claiming they could see missing roof tiles.

#RogueTrader alert: Reports of males in #Hellesdon area #coldcalling at properties claiming they can see 'missing roof tiles'

A trading standards spokesman said: “Act with caution, don’t be fooled by appearances such as people in high visibility vests or carrying official looking clipboards.

“Think hard about whether you want the work done. Callers will often start with a heavily rehearsed introduction; the main objective is to initially confuse you into believing that the job needs to be done right now.

“If you are uncomfortable, ask them to leave. If they don’t and you feel threatened or pressured, call the police.”