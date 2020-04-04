Search

‘They are absolute scum’ - Support worker devastated after ‘pride and joy’ bike is stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:26 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 04 April 2020

Support worker, Ben Littlemore, 32, from Norwich, with his three-year-old daughter and newborn baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Littlemore

Support worker, Ben Littlemore, 32, from Norwich, with his three-year-old daughter and newborn baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Littlemore

Charlotte Littlemore

A key worker was left distraught after the motorbike he relies to get to work on was stolen and dumped in a river.

The Honda motorbike which was stolen from Ben Littlemore's flat on Dereham Road, Norwich, and dumped in a Norwich river. Pucture: Charlotte LittlemoreThe Honda motorbike which was stolen from Ben Littlemore's flat on Dereham Road, Norwich, and dumped in a Norwich river. Pucture: Charlotte Littlemore

Father-of-two, Ben Littlemore, 32, from Dereham Road in Norwich, who supports vulnerable adults with disabilities, discovered his Honda motorbike had been stolen from in front of his rented ground floor flat on Sunday, March 29.

Husbabd and wie Charlotte and Ben Littlemore, 27 and 32, from Norwich. Picture: Charlotte LittlemoreHusbabd and wie Charlotte and Ben Littlemore, 27 and 32, from Norwich. Picture: Charlotte Littlemore

It was not locked up due to a broken steering lock and after reporting the theft to the police, the vehicle, which Mr Littlemore had owned for four months, was discovered in Marlpit area of Norwich the following day.

Around £500 was raised by friends, family and strangers online to repair the bike but it is not yet known how much damage has been caused and if it can be fixed.

Mr Littlemore’s wife, Charlotte, 27, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to their second child just over six weeks ago, said: “He was distraught. At this time people should not be out. The people who did this don’t realise the impact it has had on our family. They are absolute scum.”

Her husband is borrowing an electric bike while the bike is at the garage.

Mrs Littlemore, who has a three-year-old and is a senior care assistant at a residential home, thanked the community for raising hundreds of pounds online to support them but said the couple were still paying off a £2,000 loan on the stolen bike.

The theft took place soon after her husband had spent two weeks in self-isolation after displaying coronavirus symptoms and she had to drive him into work on March 29 despite being advised against driving due to her recent caesarean section.

Mr Littlemore’s mother, Tracey Littlemore, 55, from Brundall, said: “The bike was Ben’s pride and joy. He was absolutely devastated. It was Ben’s only way to get to work. It was a decent bike.”

She criticised Norfolk Police by taking no further action on the investigation and added: “I’m disappointed. With everything that is going on with coronavirus and Ben being a key worker, that is a disgrace.”

The 55-year-old described her son as a hard-working and supportive father and husband.

She said: “Ben is the main breadwinner. It is vital he keeps working.”

Norfolk Police have been contacted to comment.

