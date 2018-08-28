Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Police ask for public’s help to catch wanted man from Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:56 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 December 2018

Matthew Sewell, 27, from Norwich, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Matthew Sewell, 27, from Norwich, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

The public has been asked to help trace a man who is wanted by police.

Matthew Sewell, 27, from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Norfolk police are asking for anybody who has seen him, or anyone who knows where he is, to get in touch.

People who can help should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide