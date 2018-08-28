Police ask for public’s help to catch wanted man from Norwich

Matthew Sewell, 27, from Norwich, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

The public has been asked to help trace a man who is wanted by police.

Matthew Sewell, 27, from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Norfolk police are asking for anybody who has seen him, or anyone who knows where he is, to get in touch.

People who can help should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.