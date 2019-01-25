Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘All hands to the pump’ - police make all officers ‘uniform-ready’ in Brexit planning and fears of fall-out from fuel shortages

25 January, 2019 - 10:18
Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Detectives within Norfolk Police have been warned to be ‘uniform ready’ to potentially assist front-line policing duties in the event of a fall-out from a no deal Brexit, in particular fears of fuel shortages.

Making all officers within the force ‘uniform-ready’ to bolster the front line when needed has been discussed within Norfolk Constabulary since US president Donald Trump’s visit to the UK in July last year.

At the time officers from across East Anglia were seconded to help with policing the London visit, which also clashed with Latitude Festival in Suffolk and the World Cup Final.

However, we understand that all levels of officer have been told to remain uniform-ready in the event of a no-deal Brexit, while a police spokeswoman said the force has “contingency plans in place for a number of eventualities”

A source told us: “Detectives who have not had to get their uniforms ready for years are dusting them down. There appears to be particular concern over the possible impact of any fuel shortages.”

Norfolk Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the policy has been discussed for some time and enables the force to put “all hands to the pump”.

“Going forward plain clothes officers will have the ability to deploy in uniform with equipment if required,” said a spokesman. “That is the plan.

“We have a greater demand on our officers than they can meet without the assistance of all parts of the constabulary when it comes to large-scale or unplanned events - it is all hands to the pump.

“What can happen is we could have a local derby football match at the same time as a Royal visit. Those are unknowns. They could each be dealt with on an individual basis but when they come together we can utilise staff we would not normally call upon.

“That would only be emergency situations really.

“We are all police officers and the public would expect everyone to be available if needed in uniform showing a presence.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We have contingency plans in place for a number of eventualities.

“As part of this planning and in recognition of the need to maintain frontline resourcing levels, we’ve made sure that officers in plain-clothed units have access to uniforms, which many already have as a result of their previous roles.”

The Norfolk Resilience Forum (NRF), which brings together councils, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk police and others, has been co-ordinating planning for different Brexit outcomes, including a no-deal, to cut the impact of any disruption.

Stuart Ruff, the forum’s chair, said: “As part of the risk planning process, all partners have, and continue to, review its critical activities and assess the risk to all areas we serve.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

‘All hands to the pump’ - police make all officers ‘uniform-ready’ in Brexit planning and fears of fall-out from fuel shortages

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ben Marshall reveals all about Norwich City loan exit

Ben Marshall has a chance to get back to regular games at Millwall on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mastodon review: A fabulous unrelenting metal masterclass

Mastodon. Photo: Jimmy Hubbard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists