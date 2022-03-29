Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police hunting man who stole vacuum cleaner and marshmallows from B&M

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:35 AM March 29, 2022
More than £200 was stolen from B&M in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

More than £200 was stolen from B&M in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Officers are still working to track down a man after more than £200 worth of items were stolen from a Norwich shop.

The man is accused of stealing a variety of items from B&M in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

He is said to have taken a vacuum cleaner, a greetings card, a party bag and marshmallows between 4.06pm and 4.22pm on Thursday, March 10.

The suspect is described as 5ft 9, white and was wearing a black coat, red and black hoodie, black baseball cap, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

He had short, shaved hair and was wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact DC Mark Randall at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/18220/22.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via  crimestoppers-uk.org.

