Have you seen this man? Norfolk Police searching for criminal for breach of licence

Published: 12:46 PM August 14, 2018 Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020

Craig Banham, 35, from the Norwich area, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence Picture: NORFOLK POLICE - Credit: NORFOLK POLICE

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man.

Craig Banham, 35, from the Norwich area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Banham is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with greying hair.

He has a number of tattoos including words on either side of his neck and a Chinese dragon on his leg.

Anyone who may have seen Banham or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.