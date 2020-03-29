Man arrested for drug driving in stolen car after city police chase

Police arrested the driver of a stolen Ford Kuga in Norwich. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of seven different offences after being caught by police while behind the wheel of a stolen car and under the influence of drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) attempted to pull over the man driving a grey Ford Kuga late on Saturday, March 28.

The man failed to stop for police, but was taken into custody when later caught in the city.

You may also want to watch:

On top of the arrest for failure to stop, the man was also detained on suspicion of drug driving, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, possession of a bladed article and resisting arrest.

The Ford was also discovered to be stolen, taking the number of suspected offences made by the man to seven.

Earlier on Saturday, NSRAPT officers stopped a black Vauxhall Corsa in Rackheath to enquire why those in the car were out during a time when people should only be making essential journeys.

It was discovered that the driver didn’t have a licence, and so the car was seized.