Reports of incidents involving men on moped sparks police appeal

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:44 AM September 2, 2022
The corner of Mile Cross Road and Margaret Paston Avenue in Norwich

The corner of Mile Cross Road and Margaret Paston Avenue in Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery in Norwich on Monday evening.

At around 5pm, a male teenage victim was approached in Bowers Avenue by two individuals on a moped. He was assaulted but nothing was stolen.

Later at 7pm a second victim - also a teenager - was walking with two other people in Mile Cross Road at the junction with Margaret Paston Avenue when he was approached by two men riding a red moped.

The men threatened the victim and stole £25 in cash before leaving the scene in the direction of Gresham Road.

Sgt Dan Taylor said: "We are looking to identify the two men who were seen on a red moped in the area on Monday evening.

"We would be interested in hearing from any witnesses regarding the manner of driving of the moped, and any footage of the incidents from doorbell cameras, CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation."

Those with information should contact Sgt Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@norfolk.police.uk quoting 36/67029/22.

Norfolk Police
Norwich News

