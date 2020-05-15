Search

Nintendo Switch stolen from Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 22:35 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:48 15 May 2020

A Nintendo Switch was stolen from a property in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A games console has been stolen following a burglary in Norwich.

Norfolk Police say a Nintendo Switch was taken from a property, in Gertrude Road, sometime between 11pm on Wednesday, May 13, and 8am on Friday, May 15.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about the incident should contact DC Jill Bunting at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/31486/20.

