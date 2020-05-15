Nintendo Switch stolen from Norwich home

A Nintendo Switch was stolen from a property in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A games console has been stolen following a burglary in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police say a Nintendo Switch was taken from a property, in Gertrude Road, sometime between 11pm on Wednesday, May 13, and 8am on Friday, May 15.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about the incident should contact DC Jill Bunting at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/31486/20.