Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Ricardo Fernandes is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a man from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Ricardo Fenandes, 22, of Elizabeth Fry Road, is known to frequent the Hellesdon and Norwich areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 9, of medium build with dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Fernandes or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.