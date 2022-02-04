Norfolk police chief reassures public after second stabbing in Norwich

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has pledged the force will do everything it can to catch those responsible for the recent stabbings in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk's chief constable has pledged the force will do everything it can to catch those responsible for the recent stabbings in Norwich.

Paul Sanford issued a video message reassuring the public after a teenager was stabbed to death last week and another was stabbed and left with serious injuries just six days later.

One line of investigation is that the two stabbings could be linked.

Speaking on Friday, February 4, Mr Sanford said they do not believe that these are random attacks and their top priority is to bring those involved to justice.

“I’m very aware of the concern that exists throughout Norwich about the recent homicide and other knife related incidents that have occurred in recent weeks,” he said in the video.

“I want to reassure you all that this is the number one priority for our force and all available, spare resources are being directed to these problems to bring offenders to justice.

"These are not random attacks and it’s clear there is a group of people in the city using growing levels of violence against each other.

“We’re making further enquiries to see if the incidents are linked. Serious violence will not be tolerated and when an incident like this happens, we will always look to increase and target patrols of plain clothes and uniformed officers to focus on particular areas and exploit all the resources available to us, including deploying drones and police dogs. I accept we can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere.”

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports Joe Dix had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the 18-year-old was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead. The cause of death has been stablished as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Flowers at the scene of the murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 17-year-old man was arrested on Monday, January 31, on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. But both were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Just six days following Joe Dix’s murder, on Thursday February 3, another teenager was found stabbed in Motum Road in Norwich.

Officers’ initial enquiries revealed the incident may be connected to an aggravated burglary at a property in Magpie Road in Norwich the previous evening.

The teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has later arrested in connection with the aggravated burglary and remains in hospital under police guard.

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich after a teenager had been found stabbed in Motum Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Following initial enquiries officers arrested five people in Magpie Road in connection with the stabbing.

But it has now been established that the five arrested are not involved in the incident. They have been released from police custody and no further action will be taken against them.

Investigations are ongoing as to whether a gang feud could link the attack with the murder of Joe Dix.







