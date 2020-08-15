Police probe after alcohol and tobacco stolen from supermarket

The Co-op Foodstore in New Costessey has been broken into Picture: Dan Grimmer Archant

Police are investigating after alcohol and tobacco was stolen from a supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in attendance at a break in at Co-op in New Costessey Picture: Dan Grimmer Police in attendance at a break in at Co-op in New Costessey Picture: Dan Grimmer

The Costessey Co-op Foodstore, in Norwich Road, New Costessey, was targeted on Saturday morning (August 15).

Officers from Norfolk police, including the forensics unit, were called to the incident at the foodstore.

The store, run by East of England Co-op, was closed this morning.

Norfolk police said they had been called at 5.48am to reports that tobacco and alcohol had been stolen.

Staff said they hoped to reopen later today.