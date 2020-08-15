Police probe after alcohol and tobacco stolen from supermarket
PUBLISHED: 11:26 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 15 August 2020
Police are investigating after alcohol and tobacco was stolen from a supermarket.
The Costessey Co-op Foodstore, in Norwich Road, New Costessey, was targeted on Saturday morning (August 15).
Officers from Norfolk police, including the forensics unit, were called to the incident at the foodstore.
The store, run by East of England Co-op, was closed this morning.
Norfolk police said they had been called at 5.48am to reports that tobacco and alcohol had been stolen.
Staff said they hoped to reopen later today.
