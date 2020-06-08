Wanted Norwich man arrested in the city
PUBLISHED: 09:13 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 08 June 2020
Archant
A Norwich man who was being hunted by police has been arrested in the city.
Alan Turner, 44, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Friday, June 5, before officers arrested him in Norwich at around 11.30pm that same day.
Mr Turner will be returned to prison.
Norfolk Constabulary expressed their thanks to the public for sharing the appeal.
