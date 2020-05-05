Search

Almost 40 burglaries in Norwich during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:27 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 05 May 2020

Norfolk Police have received 37 reports of burglaries in Norwich since March 30.

Police have warned people to keep their homes secure after receiving 37 reports of burglaries in Norwich in the last five weeks.

These crimes have all taken place since Monday, March 30 – a period of 36 days – meaning one burglary has been reported to police every day, on average.

The majority of break-ins took place in and around the city centre, though others have been reported in Cringleford, Hellesdon and Sprowston.

One took place in Sprowston between 7.30pm on Monday, May 4, and 6am on Tuesday, May 5, when two guitars were stolen from an insecure garage in Blithewood Gardens.

The instruments were recovered nearby, but officers continue to investigate the crime.

In all cases, the criminals have targeted handbags and purses and entered properties through insecure doors.

Norfolk Police have warned residents to be vigilant and make sure all doors and accessible windows are locked overnight.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We are investigating whether these incidents are linked and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are increasing patrols in these areas but I am urging residents to take appropriate security measures and to ensure doors and windows are kept locked. Please don’t leave your home open to opportunistic thieves.

“Residents can also help us by notifying police about any suspicious activity or behaviour they may witness in their neighbourhood. Please report any suspicious activity by calling 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact Detective Sergeant Adam Rayner at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

