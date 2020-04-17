Search

Two homes in same street burgled within hours of each other

PUBLISHED: 21:06 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:06 17 April 2020

Two homes in Amderley Drive, Norwich, were targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Two homes in Amderley Drive, Norwich, were targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Two break ins tooks place within hours of each other in the same Norwich street.

A laptop, purse, wallet and electrical items were stolen in two burglaries in Amderley Drive from Thursday night to Friday morning.

The first took place between 10pm on Thursday, April 16, and 8.45am the following morning, while the second home was targeted in the early hours of Friday morning, between 3am and 4.30am.

To prevent others from falling victim to this type of crime, Norfolk Police are reminding people to keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible, especially if the room or home is unoccupied, and to lock doors if you are spending time outside or before you go to bed.

Other advice includes locking gates using a sturdy lock and keeping valuables and personal property out of sight – removing them from window sills, worktops and tables.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the stated times or anyone with any information to contact DC Tom Harvey at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/25340/20 or 36/25389/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

