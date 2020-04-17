Two homes in same street burgled within hours of each other

Two homes in Amderley Drive, Norwich, were targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Archant

Two break ins tooks place within hours of each other in the same Norwich street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A laptop, purse, wallet and electrical items were stolen in two burglaries in Amderley Drive from Thursday night to Friday morning.

The first took place between 10pm on Thursday, April 16, and 8.45am the following morning, while the second home was targeted in the early hours of Friday morning, between 3am and 4.30am.

You may also want to watch:

To prevent others from falling victim to this type of crime, Norfolk Police are reminding people to keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible, especially if the room or home is unoccupied, and to lock doors if you are spending time outside or before you go to bed.

Other advice includes locking gates using a sturdy lock and keeping valuables and personal property out of sight – removing them from window sills, worktops and tables.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the stated times or anyone with any information to contact DC Tom Harvey at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/25340/20 or 36/25389/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.