Patient told to pay compensation to hospital worker he racially abused

A man who racially abused a Norwich hospital worker has been ordered to pay him compensation after appearing in court.

Darren Cossey, 54, of Knowland Road in Norwich, pleaded guilty to using racist language towards Fabio Almeida, a security guard at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Cossey had attended hospital on December 29, 2020 after suffering a head injury.

But the court was told he has “no real recollection” of the incident or how he had sustained the injury.

He also claimed that his drinks may have been spiked earlier in the night.

He was told to pay £300 compensation to his victim and was given a 12 conditional discharge, double what would otherwise have been imposed due to the racial nature of the offence.

District judge David Wilson told him: “The language that you used was abhorrent and racist.”

