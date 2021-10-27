News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Council takes conman to court for running fraudulent business

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:30 PM October 27, 2021   
Norwich Crown Court

Peter Bradley appeared in Norwich Crown Court charged with running a fraudulent business and breaching consumer protection law - Credit: Judd

A fraudster has confessed to conning his customers out of their hard-earned cash.

Peter Bradley, 63, of Singer Court in Norwich, pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent business and to breaching consumer protection law when he appeared in Norwich Crown Court on October 27.

It was said between January 21, 2018 and January 29, 2019, Bradley accepted payment for used vehicle engines but failed to return money to customers when they weren't supplied, and failed to be clear about how or when customers could cancel their order.

He also ran a website, 'Find An Engine UK', through which he accepted customer prepayments for used vehicle engines which never made it to their buyers. 

He also didn't reply to their complaints and failed to refund them money when he didn't deliver the goods.

The charges were brought against him by Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards.

He pleaded not guilty, however, to two counts of contravening a criminal behaviour order.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the hearing to November 16 so that both prosecution and defence could better establish the facts of the case.

Bradley was released on conditional bail until then.

Norwich Crown Court
Norwich News

