Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

13 November, 2018 - 05:43
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said officers stopped the Lions fan on the A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich, at 1.15pm on Sunday, November 11.

They Tweeted that they had recorded the vehicle as travelling at 88mph, adding: “Turns out to be a Millwall supporter travelling home from the Norwich match.

“Stated he just wanted to get home, but his journey was further delayed when he provided positive @DrugWipeUK for cocaine #arrested.”

The Canaries won Saturday’s clash at Carrow Road after injury time goals from Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki turned what looked like it was going to be a defeat into a stunning victory.

The win left Norwich City top of the Championship going into the third international break of the season.

