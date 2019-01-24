Police on the hunt for wanted man in Norwich

Robert Smith. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Police are looking for help to track down a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Robert Smith, aged 40, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Smith is described as white, approximately 5ft 7 tall, of medium build with brown eyes and mousey coloured hair.

It is believed he could be in the Norwich area but is also known to have connections in Great Yarmouth.

Anyone who may have seen Smith, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.