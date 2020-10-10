Search

Advanced search

Police close probe after man bitten by German Shepherd dog near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:55 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 10 October 2020

A man in his 30s was bitten by a dog in a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road. Picture: Google

A man in his 30s was bitten by a dog in a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road. Picture: Google

Google

An investigation launched after a man was bitten by a dog near Norwich has been closed.

The man, in his 30s, was walking through a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road near Bowthorpe when he was approached by a large dog on a long lead.

The dog, which the victim told police was a German Shepherd, then bit the man on his upper leg, leaving him in need of medical attention.

Police launched an appeal following the incident which happened at about 8pm on September 9 but a spokesman has since confirmed the investigation has been closed.

The spokesman said all lines of enquiry were exhausted stating the case had been closed “pending any new further investigative opportunities”.

They added: “However, if any new information comes to light, we will look again.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 36/63481/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus hits 50 Norfolk schools as teachers feel strain

Almost 50 schools in Norfolk have reported either a pupil or a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

How many new coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Latest figures have shown where coronavirus cases have risen in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Bake Off Bakes: Make our maple bacon, chilli and sweetcorn soda bread

Make our maple bacon, chilli and sweetcorn soda bread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Police close probe after man bitten by German Shepherd dog near Norwich

A man in his 30s was bitten by a dog in a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road. Picture: Google

Early morning building fire in Norwich

Philadelphia Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh.