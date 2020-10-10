Police close probe after man bitten by German Shepherd dog near Norwich

A man in his 30s was bitten by a dog in a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road. Picture: Google Google

An investigation launched after a man was bitten by a dog near Norwich has been closed.

The man, in his 30s, was walking through a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road near Bowthorpe when he was approached by a large dog on a long lead.

The dog, which the victim told police was a German Shepherd, then bit the man on his upper leg, leaving him in need of medical attention.

Police launched an appeal following the incident which happened at about 8pm on September 9 but a spokesman has since confirmed the investigation has been closed.

The spokesman said all lines of enquiry were exhausted stating the case had been closed “pending any new further investigative opportunities”.

They added: “However, if any new information comes to light, we will look again.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 36/63481/20.