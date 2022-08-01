No crime identified after man parachutes from Norwich crane

The man parachuting down from the crane outside Norwich Castle. - Credit: Instagram

An investigation into an Instagram video which saw a man film himself parachuting from the top of the crane outside Norwich Castle has so far found no criminal offence was committed.

Following the incident, the man was criticised for his "very serious and dangerous stunt", where he can be seen perched at the top of the 104ft structure in the middle of the night before throwing himself off.

Around ten seconds later, after his parachute deploys, he lands in the middle of a deserted Castle Meadow, close to the Bell pub.

But officers say an ongoing investigation into the incident has so far found that no crime was committed.

The crane outside Norwich Castle. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said, “Having carried out initial enquiries into the incident, at this stage, no criminal offences have been identified.”

Despite the findings, Norfolk Museum Services - which has responsibility for the castle site - has strongly condemned the man's actions.

A spokesman said: “This was a very serious and dangerous stunt.

"Safety and security at Norfolk museums is of the utmost importance, and we constantly monitor and improve our arrangements.

"We are working with the police to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”