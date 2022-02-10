No arrests after teenager sexually assaulted near alleway

Drayton Wood Road in Hellesdon where a woman was sexually assaulted on January 30, 2022 - Credit: Google

No arrests have been made after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an early morning attack in a city suburb.

The offence took place while the victim was walking along Drayton Wood Road, Hellesdon, near to the alleyway that leads to Woodland Close, at 7.30am on Sunday, January 30.

The suspect was described as an Asian man aged in his 50s, 6ft tall and of a large build, with short dark hair and facial stubble, according to Norfolk Police.

The attacker was wearing blue jeans and a long green waterproof jacket and was carrying a bottle of wine.

A police spokeswoman said: "This offence is related to sexual touching, we’ve carried out some house to house and CCTV enquiries and we’ve received a few calls since the appeal went out.

"Officers continue to work through these enquiries. No arrests have been made."

Sue Prutton, Conservative councillor for the Hellesdon south East ward for Broadland District Council, said: "My sympathy goes out to the victim and her family."

Sue Prutton, Conservative councillor for Hellesdon South East ward on Broadland District Council - Credit: Submitted

She added she had not been contacted by people living in the area about the crime as her ward boundary does not cover the road where the attack happened.

But Mrs Prutton said: "I'm aware that other residents are likely to feel uncomfortable. Everyone is conscious about safety."

A homeowner in Drayton Wood Road, who has lived in the street since 1999 and wished to remain anonymous, said: "The attack was completely out of the blue. I was completely shocked.

"Safety tends to not be too bad around here in general.

"However there are some trees opposite a nearby alleyway which could do with cutting down."

He added the alleyway, surrounded by houses, is around 60 yards long and does not have any lights down it which he thought ought to change.

David King, chairman of Hellesdon Parish Council - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

David King, chairman of Hellesdon Parish Council, said the council was in contact with police officers about the investigation.

Police would like to hear anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about it.

They should contact PC Matthew Hubbard at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/7580/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







