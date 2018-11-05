Police issue CCTV image after assault at nightclub on Prince of Wales Road

Police have released a CCTV of a man following an assault in a nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in Norwich following an assault at a nightclub.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the assault at Qube on Prince Of Wales Road on Saturday October 6.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Scott Ellis at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.