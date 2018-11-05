Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Police issue CCTV image after assault at nightclub on Prince of Wales Road

05 November, 2018 - 15:28
Police have released a CCTV of a man following an assault in a nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Police have released a CCTV of a man following an assault in a nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in Norwich following an assault at a nightclub.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the assault at Qube on Prince Of Wales Road on Saturday October 6.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Scott Ellis at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide