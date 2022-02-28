Man left bleeding after being knocked to ground by e-scooter riders

Nigel Brock was left with a bad head injury after an altercation just after midnight in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

A pensioner was left with a bleeding gash in his head following an altercation with two people riding an e-scooter in the early hours of the morning.

Nigel Brock, 66, of William White Place near Gas Hill, alleges he was knocked down by two people in their 20s between midnight and 12.15am on Saturday in Riverside Road.

He had refused to moved out the way as the riders hurtled towards him while he was walking along the narrow pavement.

Nigel Brock's head after being knocked to the ground by two e-scooter riders in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

A scuffle then ensued with both parties believing themselves to be the victim of assault.

Mr Brock said: "They were scooting towards me and I refused to get out of the way.

“It is illegal for e-scooters to be ridden on the pavement.

"There were no cars on the road because it was the early hours of the morning.

“Then one of the people got off the e-scooter and rushed at me.

Nigel Brock, who lives in William White Place near Gas Hill in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

“I pushed them away from me but they both came up and pushed me over.

"I could not withstand the power of them both so I fell back and smashed my head on the concrete pavement."

Mr Brock said he was walking along the street during the early hours as he enjoys taking photos of the city when it is usually peaceful at night.

One of the many pictures Nigel Brock had taken on the night he was knocked to the floor - Credit: Nigel Brock

He added: "The two riders waited around for the police. I hope they realise the seriousness of what they have done.

"I did not bother calling the ambulance as I did not want to waste the NHS' time over it."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "A man was walking along Riverside Road when he saw a man and woman with an e-scooter between midnight and 12.15am.

"A verbal altercation took place between the parties and both contacted police and claimed they had been victims of an assault. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident should call PC Olivia Satchell Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14776/22