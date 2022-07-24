Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
NHS worker 'over the moon' after stolen bike is found

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:30 AM July 24, 2022
Karl Bamber has got his stolen motorbike back and says he is "over the moon". 

Karl Bamber has got his stolen motorbike back and says he is "over the moon". - Credit: Archant

The keys to a beloved motorbike have been returned to their rightful owner after it was found miles from the city.

Overnight between July 1 and 2 NHS worker Karl Bamber's motorbike was stolen while he worked a 12-hour shift.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) employee was "gutted" and searched in hope for almost a month.

However after nearly four weeks had passed, the North Earlham 27-year-old thought it was a "dead end". 

The motorbike is a Yamaha MT-125

The motorbike is a Yamaha MT-125 - Credit: Karl Bamber

But on July 19 the healthcare assistant received a call from police which made his day.

He said: "The police called me to say the bike had been found in Lowestoft.

Karl Bamber said: "The people who stole the bike can't just get away with it."

Karl Bamber said: "The people who stole the bike can't just get away with it." - Credit: Karl Bamber

"Whoever took it did a proper job on it. The number plate had been taken off and the key hole is really damaged where they've tried to get it started.

"However the engine seems to be ok.

"At the end of the day the rest is fixable - it'll just be the electrics and the key hole to change.

"I'm over the moon to have it back."

A police spokeswoman said: "The motorbike has been recovered and the victim has been informed.

"The victim reported the bike as stolen from a car park in Colney Lane sometime between 7pm on 1 July and 7am on 2 July 2022.

"The investigating officer called the victim on July 19 to let them know the motorbike had been recovered."

Karl Bamber is a healthcare assistant at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Karl Bamber is a healthcare assistant at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). - Credit: Karl Bamber

Mr Bamber said he was "devastated" when realising the Yamaha MT-125 had been stolen after his 12-hour shift in A&E.

He said: "I spent roughly £4,000 on it two years ago.

"I worked really hard for it, saving up for months so I could afford to buy it outright.

Karl Bamber had just finished a 12-hour shift in A&E at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital when his bike was stolen.

Karl Bamber had just finished a 12-hour shift in A&E at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital when his bike was stolen. - Credit: Karl Bamber

"I was so frustrated - I don't understand why someone would steal anything from the hospital."

Mr Bamber had resigned himself to the fact he'd have to save up for a new bike but is thrilled he'll only be forking out for the minor damage instead.

