NHS worker 'gutted' to have motorbike stolen after A&E shift
- Credit: Karl Bamber
An NHS worker finishing a gruelling 12-hour shift was left furious after discovering his beloved motorbike had been snatched from the car park.
Karl Bamber, from North Earlham, is still on the hunt for his Yamaha MT-125 after weeks of searching.
The Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) healthcare assistant said: "I had just finished a particularly hard shift at A&E which started at 7pm on July 1.
"I left my motorbike in a bay opposite the A&E car park.
"When I finished around 7.30am on July 2 I came out to find my bike wasn't there.
"I thought I was losing my mind to start with as I felt quite delirious after my shift."
But upon realising his bike had been taken he contacted the hospital security and police.
A police spokeswoman said: "A member of the public reported that their motorbike has been stolen from the car park of the NNUH sometime between 7pm on 1 July and 7am on 2 July 2022.
"The crime is filed and we will review any new information provided to us."
The theft has left Mr Bamber without his only means of transport.
He added: "I used it for everything - work, going out with friends, or to the gym.
"I spent roughly £4,000 on it two years ago.
"I worked really hard for it, saving up for months so I could buy it outright.
"I'm so frustrated - I don't understand why someone would steal anything from the hospital.
"It's quite appalling."
Now the 27-year-old is having to save up once again so that he can get around by himself.
Mr Bamber said: "I'm going to have to buy a new bike.
"It just means working harder to save up again.
"I'll probably increase my hours, work six days a week, to help me save.
"I'm devastated honestly - it's not something I should have to do.
"I feel like I'm at a dead end and not sure what else I can do.
"The people who stole the bike can't just get away with it - I worked hard for it.
"I'm gutted."