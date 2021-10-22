Two arrested on suspicion of assault after street fight in Golden Triangle

Published: 11:56 AM October 22, 2021

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following reports of a fight in a city suburb.

The altercation happened shortly before 8.40pm last night (Thursday, October 21) in Newmarket Street in the Golden Triangle.

A man in his 40s suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, before later being discharged.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "At half eight we suddenly heard loads of shouting and commotion outside.

"It was quite aggressive.

"One of my neighbours ran outside and started screaming. And then we all ran out there."

Two men, 38 and 41, were arrested on Vauxhall Street in NR2 shortly after the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning.

