Two arrested on suspicion of assault after street fight in Golden Triangle

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:56 AM October 22, 2021   
Newmarket Street where there was a fight on October 21. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following reports of a fight in a city suburb.

The altercation happened shortly before 8.40pm last night (Thursday, October 21) in Newmarket Street in the Golden Triangle.

Newmarket Street where there was a police cordon after an incident on October 21st. Picture: DENISE

A man in his 40s suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, before later being discharged.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "At half eight we suddenly heard loads of shouting and commotion outside.

Newmarket Street where there was a police cordon after an incident on October 21st. Picture: DENISE

"It was quite aggressive.  

"One of my neighbours ran outside and started screaming. And then we all ran out there."

Two men, 38 and 41, were arrested on Vauxhall Street in NR2 shortly after the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning.

Newmarket Street near Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

