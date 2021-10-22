Two arrested on suspicion of assault after street fight in Golden Triangle
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following reports of a fight in a city suburb.
The altercation happened shortly before 8.40pm last night (Thursday, October 21) in Newmarket Street in the Golden Triangle.
A man in his 40s suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, before later being discharged.
One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "At half eight we suddenly heard loads of shouting and commotion outside.
"It was quite aggressive.
"One of my neighbours ran outside and started screaming. And then we all ran out there."
Two men, 38 and 41, were arrested on Vauxhall Street in NR2 shortly after the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
- 2 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
- 3 City staff facing 'mass burnout' but what is behind the extreme exhaustion?
- 4 Norwich named UK's most romantic destination
- 5 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
- 6 'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans
- 7 Changes in gambling habits see city bookies shutting up shop
- 8 Fresh plans for rooftop bar on St Stephens
- 9 Fish and chip shop offering battered birthday cake to celebrate 50 years
- 10 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home