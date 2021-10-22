Neighbours' terror as bleeding man found in garden after street fight

Published: 4:00 PM October 22, 2021

City councillor Cate Oliver shares neighbours' concerns after an altercation in Newmarket Street on Thursday evening - Credit: Archant/Denise Bradley

People living in a quiet city street have described the moment neighbours ran outside screaming after a man was knocked out and left bleeding on a front lawn.

Officers were called to Newmarket Street in the Golden Triangle just before 8.40pm on Thursday after reports of a fight in the street.

And neighbours were still feeling "very frightened" the day after the incident, which saw a man in his 40s suffer a head injury and taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 41 and 38, were arrested in Vauxhall Street shortly after the incident, each on suspicion of assault and were taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning.

Newmarket Street where there was a fight on October 21. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A person living in the street told of their terror, adding: "We heard people yelling. It’s really unusual for this area so when it carried on we went to look out of the window.

"Then one of my neighbours ran outside and started screaming.

"At that point the whole street came out of their houses and went into the road to see if we could help."

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, continued: "One man was passed out in the front garden of a neighbour’s driveway.

"There was blood pouring from his head – it was really frightening."

A 25-year-old woman, who also did not wish to be named, lives two doors down from where the man was found.

She said: "There was a lot of shouting and I heard my neighbours going out into the street quite quickly.

"I did feel shaken at the time and it was worrying, although I did not realise it was so nearby. It is quite unusual and I feel reassured by the police coming so quickly."

Police enquiries are continuing and a spokesman for the constabulary confirmed it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Cate Oliver, city councillor for the Town Close ward, said she would keep an eye on the area: "As a neighbour and ward councillor, I share people's concerns. We will continue to work closely with local police, other community organisations, and most importantly our neighbours, to help keep everyone safe.

"I hope the people concerned are not too badly affected."

Newmarket Street near Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police officers remained at the scene early on Friday morning on the street where students and families reside.