New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized
PUBLISHED: 09:31 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 01 January 2019
Archant
Several drivers started the new year in police cells after Norfolk police made a series of arrests for a series of driving offences.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs assisted Norwich Police when a driver failed to stop.
The car was stung and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and other motoring offences after a short foot chase.
After a roadside test, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine.
Broadland Police arrested a man after he was found drink driving with a tumbler in the cup holder of his car.
Once tested the man was three times over the drink drive limit.
Great Yarmouth Police seized a vehicle after a motorist was found to be driving with a provisional license with no supervision.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a drink driver who was three times over the limit. The lorry driver was disqualified.
South Norfolk officers were called to reports of an intoxicated male that smashed a window in Diss Town Centre.
The man was quickly found and arrested before being taken into custody in Wymondham.
