New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

PUBLISHED: 09:31 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 01 January 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Police assisted with the arrest of a drugdriver. Picture: SGT Chris Harris

Archant

Several drivers started the new year in police cells after Norfolk police made a series of arrests for a series of driving offences.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs assisted Norwich Police when a driver failed to stop.

The car was stung and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and other motoring offences after a short foot chase.

After a roadside test, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine.

Broadland Police arrested a man after he was found drink driving with a tumbler in the cup holder of his car.

Once tested the man was three times over the drink drive limit.

Great Yarmouth Police seized a vehicle after a motorist was found to be driving with a provisional license with no supervision.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a drink driver who was three times over the limit. The lorry driver was disqualified.

South Norfolk officers were called to reports of an intoxicated male that smashed a window in Diss Town Centre.

The tumbler in a drink drivers cup holder. Picture: Sgt Chris HarrisThe tumbler in a drink drivers cup holder. Picture: Sgt Chris Harris

The man was quickly found and arrested before being taken into custody in Wymondham.

