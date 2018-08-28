New scheme to launch in city to tackle domestic violence ‘epidemic’

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A new partnership which aims to tackle the “public health epidemic” of domestic abuse will be launched in Norwich next week in a bid to identify and protect every victim.

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family. Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

The three year Norwich Connect pilot programme, which is thought to be the first of its kind in the city, is being launched in partnership with the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership; UK domestic abuse charity SafeLives; and Spurgeons Children’s Charity.

The scheme will trial innovative approaches and look to enhance the support provided to people experiencing abuse by working closely with victims and survivors.

The launch, which is due to take place on Wednesday (November 14), comes just days after a catalogue of serious failings which allowed young mother Kerri McAuley to be battered to death by serial abuser Joe Storey were laid bare.

It is hoped the Norwich Connect pilot programme will help people to recognise the signs of abuse before it escalates, through early intervention as well as supporting those who are still in a relationship or living with the offender and their children.