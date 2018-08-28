Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

New scheme to launch in city to tackle domestic violence ‘epidemic’

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 November 2018

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A new partnership which aims to tackle the “public health epidemic” of domestic abuse will be launched in Norwich next week in a bid to identify and protect every victim.

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

The three year Norwich Connect pilot programme, which is thought to be the first of its kind in the city, is being launched in partnership with the Norfolk County Community Safety Partnership; UK domestic abuse charity SafeLives; and Spurgeons Children’s Charity.

The scheme will trial innovative approaches and look to enhance the support provided to people experiencing abuse by working closely with victims and survivors.

The launch, which is due to take place on Wednesday (November 14), comes just days after a catalogue of serious failings which allowed young mother Kerri McAuley to be battered to death by serial abuser Joe Storey were laid bare.

It is hoped the Norwich Connect pilot programme will help people to recognise the signs of abuse before it escalates, through early intervention as well as supporting those who are still in a relationship or living with the offender and their children.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five drug convicts kicked out of their rented homes as part of major crackdown

Five residents recently convicted of drug offences in Norwich have lost their tenancies. Picture: ARCHANT

Man burned in firework arson attack

Rolleston Close, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Teenager burnt as firework thrown through window

A neighbour said the family, who live at Rolleston Close (pictured), were forced to flee their property as it filled with black smoke. Photo: Luke Powell

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide