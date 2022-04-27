New photos reveal progress at specialist police station

The roof of the new specialist policing unit at Broadland Business Park is now complete - Credit: PCC Norfolk

A brand new specialist policing centre is one step closer to opening after builders completed the roof.

Main contractor R G Carter hopes to complete the building work by the autumn.

The new building at Broadland Business Park will be a central hub for Norfolk Constabulary detective investigations, safeguarding and crime scene investigation.

It will also be home to public protection services, the County Policing team’s patrol, Safer Neighbourhood teams and the Roads Policing team.

The new centre is set to open in autumn - Credit: PCC Norfolk

Chief constable Paul Sanford said: "The project will reduce our costs by moving officers and staff from outdated buildings which are expensive to run and allows the organisation to accommodate the extra officers recruited through the Operation Uplift programme.

"The building will be equipped with the technology that we need to fight modern day crime and provide the best service to victims."

Broadland Police Station will be the second of two new investigation centres across Norfolk unveiled by the force.