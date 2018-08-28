Residents describe rarely seeing people at home with £240k cannabis haul

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Neighbours of a home where a £240,000 haul of cannabis was discovered had suspicions months before police raided the property.

More than £200,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a property on Upton Close in Eaton, Norwich today (Tuesday).

Roy Ballard, who lives nearby, said: “The odd thing about the property was that if parcels addressed to them were delivered to us, when we knocked to give them their post, nobody would answer even though we knew they were in.

“Other than that it was pretty unexpected, there was no real smell or sign that anything like that was going on there.”

Police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at the property when officers, from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team, executed a warrant at about 7am Monday.

House on Upton close where a cannabis factory was found. Picture: Archant House on Upton close where a cannabis factory was found. Picture: Archant

But access to the property was delayed while the safety of the power was checked.

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Normally you get to know your neighbours, that hasn’t happened here. We have never seen anybody.

“Whenever anybody came in a car they would tuck it right around the corner so nobody could see it, instead of in the driveway.

“What fascinates me is how they thought they could get away with setting up in an area like this without people thinking it was strange.

Cannabis leaf on steps of Upton Close cannabis factory. Picture: Archant Cannabis leaf on steps of Upton Close cannabis factory. Picture: Archant

“We all find it very mysterious, it wasn’t until things really opened up that we realised something quite sinister was going on in there.”

Norfolk police seized 600 cannabis plants at different stages of growth and a large amount of growing equipment.

A spokesman from Norfolk police said: “Officers have had to call out the National Grid to inspect the electrics after it was by-passed.

“They remained on the scene until it was safe.”

Police at Upton Close cannabis factory. Picture: Archant Police at Upton Close cannabis factory. Picture: Archant

Mr Ballard said: “The properly was only moved into around one year ago after the previous resident passed away.

“Nothing ever happens on Upton Close, nothing like this anyway in the 25 to 30 years I have lived here.”

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 48 of 22/10/2018.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.