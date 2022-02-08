Evacuated neighbours stunned after bomb scare in flat
- Credit: Archant
Shock has rippled through a quiet cul-de-sac after people were escorted out of their homes by a bomb disposal squad.
The unit from Colchester - as well as fire crews, paramedics and police - were called to Eglington Mews, near Angel Road in NR3 on February 7.
They were called to the scene at 7pm after a man showed signs of being overcome by fumes.
The man was arrested on suspicion of making explosives but following enquiries was de-arrested and no further action will be taken.
The news has bewildered people who were forced behind an 100-metre cordon for hours.
Paul Loombe lives in the flat directly below the property which police were called to.
He said: "I was out of the flat for about four hours.
"I went in the back of a police car and we were just sat around the corner.
"The police knocked on doors to get us out but it was very calm."
Nearby neighbour, Julia Pereira, added: "I just saw the police and fire fighters. I went to the window and saw a lot of emergency services.
"I really didn't know what was happening.
"I was scared when I read the words bomb squad though. I was so confused. They were there six or seven hours after."
Emily Wright lives on the corner of Eglington Mews and Sleaford Green and said: "I first noticed something was going on because all the mews were blocked off.
"There were flashing lights and people dressed in military uniform.
"We see the emergency services a lot around here. But when I saw the bomb squad I was alarmed.
"It was getting late at that point. There were still a fair few people out there trying to watch even though it was quite clearly dangerous.
"I felt unsafe. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't like it at all and didn't want to leave my flat.
"I'm quite used to seeing the police around here now, unfortunately. But seeing the bomb disposal van and people dressed in camo, that was something new."